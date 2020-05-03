Griffith G. Lytle, 95, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late William and Ida Lytle, and spent his early childhood on a farm near Lancaster, PA before moving back to South Baltimore for schooling under the watchful eye of his grandmother Jemina and uncle Bernie Younger. After the 11th grade Grif quit school to enlist in the Army, serving in General Patton's Third Army, 4th Armored Division during the Battle of the Bulge and earning a Bronze Star. Returning to South Baltimore following the war, he started work for his Uncle Bernie, dabbled in semi-pro football, earned his bachelor's degree, and met his wife Marcia Kleinsmith on a blind date. Marcia and Grif settled in Riviera Beach, MD, where they would live until moving to Virginia Beach in 2011. Grif continued his service in the Army Reserves, helped build a successful small business, and most of all was a kind, loving husband and father. Married for 67 years, Marcia pre-deceased him in 2015.
He is survived by his daughter, Leigh-Anne Cade and husband Steven of Virginia Beach; granddaughter, Christine Bohanan, husband Stephan, and great-grandson Nathan of Pearl City, HI; grandson Matthew Cade and wife Katie of Virginia Beach; brother Donald Lytle of New London, PA; niece, Kimberly Kilmer of Las Vegas, NV; and extended family.
He will be laid to rest next to Marcia at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Brooklyn, MD at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Association of the United States Army, www.ausa.org, or to the Virginia Military Institute, www.vmi.edu. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.