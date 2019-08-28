Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Yokom's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Grill, Berks County, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunhild Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunhild Carlson


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gunhild Carlson Notice
Gunhild Carlson was born in Grebbestad, Sweden on August 12th, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Annie (Larson) Carlson. She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth and brother,Carl Emil. She was a missionary with the Grace and Hope Mission for 81 years. She served in Newark, NJ; New York and Buffalo, NY; Philadelphia and York, PA; Norfolk, VA; and Baltimore, MD. She served everyone with love and compassion. At her death she was President Emeritus. She served as President for 30 years. She was faithful in her service to children, young people, and the homeless.

Visitation will be held at Hubbard Funeral Home, INC. on Thursday, August 29th from 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm. A Funeral service will be held at Hubbard Funeral Home, INC. on Thursday, August 30th, at 11am. Interment will take place in Reading, PA. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to Grace and Hope Mission, 4 South Gay Street Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gunhild's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now