Gunhild Carlson was born in Grebbestad, Sweden on August 12th, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Annie (Larson) Carlson. She was preceded in death by her sister Ruth and brother,Carl Emil. She was a missionary with the Grace and Hope Mission for 81 years. She served in Newark, NJ; New York and Buffalo, NY; Philadelphia and York, PA; Norfolk, VA; and Baltimore, MD. She served everyone with love and compassion. At her death she was President Emeritus. She served as President for 30 years. She was faithful in her service to children, young people, and the homeless.
Visitation will be held at Hubbard Funeral Home, INC. on Thursday, August 29th from 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm. A Funeral service will be held at Hubbard Funeral Home, INC. on Thursday, August 30th, at 11am. Interment will take place in Reading, PA. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to Grace and Hope Mission, 4 South Gay Street Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019