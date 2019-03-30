Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
Gus Economides Notice
On March 27, 2019, Gus Harry Economides, beloved companion of Betty J. Schwartz; devoted father of Karen Wilson, Dareen Barrios and Gus B. Economides; also father of Roger Schwartz, Cheryl Lewis, Alisa Thompson, Bryan Schwartz and the late Steven Schwartz, Wanda Alvarez and Keith Schwartz; dear brother of Dolly Canaras and the late Anastasia Bell and Nick Economides; also survived by fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7 PM. Mr. Economides will lie-in-state at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church from 10:30 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Entombment, Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 520 Ponca St., Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
