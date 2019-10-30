|
Guy B. Schmidt, Jr. son of Guy Bobb Schmidt, Sr. and his wife Catherine, died October 19, 2019 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Barbara and his friends in Providence United Methodist Church, the Mason-Dixon Square Dancers Society, and Masonic Center Lodge #108.
Guy taught music in Baltimore County Schools and also at St. James Academy in Monkton, Maryland. He played French horn in more than one band and enjoyed playing the piano for his friends' enjoyment and at various functions such as Providence United Methodist Church's Annual Bazaar.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 AM at Edenwald, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286. Interment will be at Moreland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guy's name to Providence United Methodist Church, 1318 Providence Rd, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019