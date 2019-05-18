|
On May 16, 2019, Guy J. Daniello beloved husband of Joan Daniello; devoted father of Mary King (Joseph), Jo-Ann Willet (Bill), John Daniello (Patti), Michael Daniello and Nancy Daniello; dear brother of Joseph Daniello (Pat). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1-4 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City where a funeral service will follow at 4pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 18, 2019