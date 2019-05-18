Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Daniello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy J. Daniello

Notice Condolences Flowers

Guy J. Daniello Notice
On May 16, 2019, Guy J. Daniello beloved husband of Joan Daniello; devoted father of Mary King (Joseph), Jo-Ann Willet (Bill), John Daniello (Patti), Michael Daniello and Nancy Daniello; dear brother of Joseph Daniello (Pat). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1-4 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City where a funeral service will follow at 4pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now