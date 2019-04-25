Gwendolyn Gardner Logsdon died on April 24th, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Columbia, MD. She was the wife of the late Dr. John William Logsdon, a dentist for many years in Arbutus, MD. Mrs. Logsdon was born in Elkton, MD and graduated from the Elkton, MD High School. She attended the Delaware School of Music in Wilmington, Delaware, the University of Maryland in College Park and graduated from the Towson State University, formerly the Towson State Teachers College. She taught class piano in the Baltimore County Elementary schools and instructed a private class of piano students. Mrs. Logsdon was a member of the Woman's Club of Catonsville and the Presbyterian Women in the Catonsville Presbyterian Church. She was enrolled in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.Services will be held on Friday at 10am at the Catonsville Presbyterian Church 1400 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment will immediately follow the service at Elkton Cemetery in Elkton, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary