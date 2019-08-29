Home

JOSEPH H. BROWN FUNERAL HOME
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 383-2700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOSEPH H. BROWN FUNERAL HOME
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
JOSEPH H. BROWN FUNERAL HOME
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
Gwendolyn Sye (nee Huntley), often referred to as Diane, was called Home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Mrs. Sye will be fondly remembered for her flair for fashion, mega-watt smile, delectable southern-style cooking and warm hospitality to match. Blessed with the gift of gab, she made indelible impressions on lifelong friends and strangers alike. She thoroughly enjoyed her years as a Navy wife, affording her the opportunity to travel far and wide. As such, Diane always lived near water and was never without Maryland blue crabs or freshly shucked oysters & clams. These tender memories and countless others will provide sorely needed comfort to Diane's 3 devastated children: Dominique 'Sheree' Sye, Nicole Helen Sye and Dwayne James Sye. In addition to her children, Mrs. Sye is also survived by a heart-broken brother, Lawrence Huntley, devoted nephew, Kenard Johnson and best friend Virginia 'Doreen' Hawkins. Diane was predeceased by her adoring husband, Earl Jerry Sye (Navy-Ret.), her parents Theodore & Florence Huntley, siblings Robert Huntley, Theodore Huntley, Helen L. Fogg and James H. Huntley. Visiting hours Friday from 4-8 pm and homegoing services begin Saturday at 11 am at the Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home. Gone too soon.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
