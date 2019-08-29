|
Gwendolyn Sye (nee Huntley), often referred to as Diane, was called Home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Mrs. Sye will be fondly remembered for her flair for fashion, mega-watt smile, delectable southern-style cooking and warm hospitality to match. Blessed with the gift of gab, she made indelible impressions on lifelong friends and strangers alike. She thoroughly enjoyed her years as a Navy wife, affording her the opportunity to travel far and wide. As such, Diane always lived near water and was never without Maryland blue crabs or freshly shucked oysters & clams. These tender memories and countless others will provide sorely needed comfort to Diane's 3 devastated children: Dominique 'Sheree' Sye, Nicole Helen Sye and Dwayne James Sye. In addition to her children, Mrs. Sye is also survived by a heart-broken brother, Lawrence Huntley, devoted nephew, Kenard Johnson and best friend Virginia 'Doreen' Hawkins. Diane was predeceased by her adoring husband, Earl Jerry Sye (Navy-Ret.), her parents Theodore & Florence Huntley, siblings Robert Huntley, Theodore Huntley, Helen L. Fogg and James H. Huntley. Visiting hours Friday from 4-8 pm and homegoing services begin Saturday at 11 am at the Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home. Gone too soon.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019