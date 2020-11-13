Gwyn N. Houck, age 75, passed away peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. He was born on June 20, 1945, in Baltimore, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents Todd Houck and Ruth Watson. Also, preceded in death by his sister Allice Houck, nephew Richard Staton, and great-nephew Kyle Jones. He is survived by his brother Melvin Houck. He had no children of his own but was loved like a father by his nephew and nieces Joe Staton, Mary Jones, and Norma (Janie) Allers. He is also survived by nephew Todd Houck, Jakob Houck, and niece Becky Vogel. He had 3 great-nephews, 5 great-nieces, and 1 great-great-niece.



