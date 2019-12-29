|
|
On December 26, 2019 Gwynndolyn "Gwynn" Marie Voelker (nee Taylor) devoted wife of Henry John Voelker, Jr.; beloved mother of Henry Joseph Voelker, Sr. and his wife Gail D. Voelker, Patricia Voelker-Bateman (of Richmond, TX) and her husband Marc Spencer Bateman, and Paul Gregory Voelker and his wife Marcy Mayhorne Voelker; dear daughter of William Joseph Fitzpatrick and Mary Ruth Fitzpatrick; loving grandmother of Henry J. Jr., and his wife Ady, Dorothy, Lily, Justin, Davis and Ethan; cherished great-grandmother of Logan and Dagen; dear sister of Gloria Z. Porta and the late John C. Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday at 12 Noon. Visitng hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Tuesday from 10 am - 12 Noon. Interment at the Most Holy Redemptorist Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019