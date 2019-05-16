|
On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 H. Branch Warfield age 94 of Broadmead Retirement Community in Cockeysville. Beloved husband of the late Dickens (nee Waddell) Warfield; loving father of Charles A. Warfield and his wife Lourdes and the late Dewitt W. Warfield; grandfather of Casiana Warfield and Alexander Warfield. The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, May 19 from 12-2 and 4-6 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Maryland Presbyterian Church, 1105 Providence Road, Towson, MD 21286 on Sunday, May 19 beginning at 7:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Branch with memorial contributions earmarked to El Salvador Sister Parrish or Friends of Butoke with checks made payable to Maryland Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019