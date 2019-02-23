|
|
On February 19, 2019, H. Clifton Osborn, beloved son of the late Harry and Bessie Osborn, (nee Rohrbaugh). Survived by faithful friends Phyllis A. Bailey and Richard Ashley, devoted cousin of Heather Wolfe and her husband Richard and Elizabeth LeQuang and her husband Nicholas. Also survived by friends from Notre Dame University of Maryland: Margaret Steinhagen and Sister Sharon Slear. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, February 26th, 12 Noon to 2PM, with a graveside service to follow at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery, 15300 Dover Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to: School of Education, Notre Dame of Maryland University, 4701 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21210 or Educational Foundation of Baltimore County, Public Schools Donation Page, https/educationfoundationbcps.org/donation-and-gifts in memory of H. Clifton Osborn. Memorial tribute to be held at a later date. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019