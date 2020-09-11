H. Edward (Ed.) Miller, 74 years old, answered his Lord's call on September 5, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Vera L. Miller (nee Adkins) and Edward H. Miller. He had a lifelong local presence in the Bel Air area before relocating and becoming a resident in 1959. His Harford County Fraternal heritage dates to the early 1800's. He was a 1964 graduate of Bel Air High School and attended Harford Junior College. He retired in 2007 after having worked for over 40 years in the Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution Industries as an Operations Manager, Customer Service Agent and Purchasing Agent. He also had worked several years with local florists as a Floral Designer, which was his passion and one of his favorite hobbies. He loved making floral arrangements for his home and for his family and friends and loved to decorate his home for the various holidays. In earlier years, with his wife, he enjoyed Ballroom dancing and had won several Ribbons and Trophies but was unfortunately not able to continue this activity due to his mobility limitations. He loved American History and was a Presidential History buff. He also had a keen interest in his family's Genealogy and had researched and gathered in depth histories and composed Family Trees for his relatives. His family called him the "Family Historian" and as the Miller family Patriarch he was considered the "Go To" person for info and dates. Mr. Miller's Fraternal Blood Line supported his membership in The Hereditary Order of the Signers of the 1775 Bush Declaration and his Maternal six times Great Grandfather qualified him for membership in The Sons of The American Revolution where he served as an Officer in the local Chapter. An avid Memorabilia collector he amassed a large collection of Historical and Pop Culture items. He loved going to local Auctions obtaining his treasures. In his younger years, his hobby of gardening led him to the construction and operation of his own personal small greenhouse where he sold home grown items for a short time. He also had a deep and abiding love for Sacred Music especially Southern Gospel and Negro Spirituals. Mr. Miller joined Mt. Ararat Lodge # 44 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in 1989 and served as the Lodge's Chaplain for several years. He also joined the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Masons Orient of Maryland in 1991. He transferred his membership to the local Scottish Rite Valley of Susquehanna in Bel Air upon their creation in 2013. He was a Charter Member of the Scottish Knights of Saint Andrew being knighted in February 2017 and elected Knight Commandant (Presiding Officer) in 2019. He was a Senior member of Harford Chapter International Order of DeMolay joining in 1960 and was elected as Master Council in 1963 and went on to hold State Office and was invested with one of their highest service awards; the Chevalier Honors in 1964. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bel Air, Maryland and was proud to profess his faith as a Born-Again Christian accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1996.Mr. Miller is survived by his loving wife Betty A. (nee Miller) of 46 years and devoted sister Valerie M. Capallo and her husband Robert of Bel Air. He was also dedicated to and survived by his many cousins and extended family members with whom he lovingly enjoyed regular contact and was their focal point for family news.A service was held on Thursday, September 10 at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD at 10 am. Interment took place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Memorial Donations may be made to the Angel Fund or the Almoners Fund of MT. Ararat Lodge #44 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Bel Air. The Baltimore Scottish Rite Hilgenberg Childhood Speech and Language Center, the Shriners Hospital for Children, and the Susquehanna Valley of the Scottish Rite of Bel Air, Almoners Fund.