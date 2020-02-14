|
|
H. Frances Hanna, age 82, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on February 11, 2020 in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Otis and Ella (Poole) Huff and wife of the late Donald Givens Hanna. She enjoyed reading, sewing, long walks with the dog, and spending time with her family.
Frances is survived by two daughters, Patricia Cantler Eldreth and Donna Lisa White and her husband Donald; son, Ronald Lee Hanna and his wife Lu; grandchildren, Christopher Cantler, Benjamin Cantler, Lauren Frias, Megan Jones, Samuel Hanna, Shaina Jessup, and Ashley Bertazon; great grandchildren, Macie Cantler, Gabriela Frias, Kalib Jones, Jael Jones, Devyn Jones, Chaise Jones, Noah Hanna, Xavier Hanna, Daisy Hanna, and Zachary Bertazon.
In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was predeceased by her great grandchild, Sophia Frias; brothers, Robert, Welborn, and Wendall Huff; and sister, Lennie Foster.
Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Those who desire may make donations to the -Maryland Chapter 9505 Reisterstown Road Suite 1 North, Owings Mills, MD, 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020