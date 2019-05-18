Home

H. Francis Rhein

H. Francis Rhein Notice
On May 15, 2019, H. Francis Rhein passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Veronica A. Rhein; dear father of Frank Rhein, Cecilia Smith, Gregory Rhein, and Michael Rhein; survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.A Memorial Mass will be held at the St Pius X Church, 6428 York Road Baltimore, MD 21212 on Monday June 3, 2019 at 10 AM. Inurnment to follow at Moreland Park Cemetery, 1601 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD 21234.Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019
