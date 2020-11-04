October 21, 2020, H. Melvin Kelbaugh, Jr., age 76, lost his brave battle with illness. Mr. Kelbaugh was born March 18, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to his parents, H. Melvin Kelbaugh, Sr. and Catherine M. Kelbaugh.



Mr. Kelbaugh pursued the United States Army and was stationed at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where his mission was to ease the pain and suffering of severely burned soldiers most of who requested him because he was so exceptionally caring, precise and gentle. After serving in the Army he joined the Baltimore City Police Department (BaCPD) where he spent the next 20 years as a strong and decorated law enforcement officer.



Throughout his adult life he was a passionate and talented artist and gifted writer. After his retirement he moved to Mariaville, Maine where he continued his love of art, writing and nature. He was an avid supporter of Wildlife Preserve groups, The Baltimore Zoo, and Forest Tree planting organizations.



He was well known throughout the family for the unforgettable late night Christmas Eve surprise Santa visits to all the cherished children, the Easter Egg Hunt for eggs he had filled with money and the family dinners where he always chose the kids table. Although he relocated to Maine after his retirement, he made weekly calls to family and never missed sending a birthday or special card to ensure arrival at the perfect time, always lifting the spirits of others.



Mr. Kelbaugh is survived by his loving brother, David Kelbaugh (Patricia) and his faithful sister Susan M. Kelbaugh-Powell (Raymond), many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the organizations Mel held dear - Wildlife Preserve groups, The Baltimore Zoo, or Forest Tree planting organizations.



There will be a Graveside Service on November 6, 2020, where we will gather at 12:00 pm, at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery 2901 Taylor Avenue.



