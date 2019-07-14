|
|
On July 10, 2019, H. Norman Albaugh, Jr., 93 of Overlea, Maryland; beloved husband of the late Glenda B. Albaugh; devoted father of N. Edward Albaugh and his wife Susan, Sharon A. Albaugh and her husband Mark Jones; loving grandfather of Rebecca Duran and husband Chris, and Adam Albaugh; dear brother of the late Nellie Lucille Gill; uncle of Robert Gill and wife Judy.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Norman's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Thursday, July 18, 2019 3-5 and 7-9 PM and on Friday 10-11 AM at Epiphany Lutheran Church at which a funeral service will begin. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 4301 Raspe Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206 or the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum (GLMMAM), PO Box 5024, Middle River, MD 21220-0024 or online at www.mdairmuseum.org/donate. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019