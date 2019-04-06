Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Levy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. H. Stanley Levy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dr. H. Stanley Levy Notice
On April 5, 2019, Dr. H. Stanley Levy, beloved husband of the late Ruth Surosky Levy; loving father of Stevan (Joyce) Levy, Michael Levy (Bonny Wolf), Edward (late Joanne) Levy, and Laura L. (Trafton) Crandall; adored grandfather of Dan (Jenny) Levy, Rachel (Michael) Ravin, Jonathan Levy, Bryan (Caitlin) Levy, Jayme Levy, Allyson Levy, Melissa Crandall (Conner Shell), Alice (Hunter) Dorn, and Grace Crandall (Travis Escobedo); devoted great-grandfather of Ryan, Alec, and Kate Levy, Chana Leah, Zev, Eliana, and Akiva Ravin, Lucy, Clara, and Wilson Shell, Nora and Abigail Dorn, and Ava Escobedo. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 7, at 9 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117, please direct contributions to the Ruth S. Levy and H. Stanley Levy Scholarship Fund or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, P.O. Box 695, La Plata, MD 20646. In mourning at 5 Hurdleford Court (Summit Chase), Baltimore, MD 21209, following interment with a service at 7:30pm on Sunday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now