|
|
On April 5, 2019, Dr. H. Stanley Levy, beloved husband of the late Ruth Surosky Levy; loving father of Stevan (Joyce) Levy, Michael Levy (Bonny Wolf), Edward (late Joanne) Levy, and Laura L. (Trafton) Crandall; adored grandfather of Dan (Jenny) Levy, Rachel (Michael) Ravin, Jonathan Levy, Bryan (Caitlin) Levy, Jayme Levy, Allyson Levy, Melissa Crandall (Conner Shell), Alice (Hunter) Dorn, and Grace Crandall (Travis Escobedo); devoted great-grandfather of Ryan, Alec, and Kate Levy, Chana Leah, Zev, Eliana, and Akiva Ravin, Lucy, Clara, and Wilson Shell, Nora and Abigail Dorn, and Ava Escobedo. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 7, at 9 am. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117, please direct contributions to the Ruth S. Levy and H. Stanley Levy Scholarship Fund or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, P.O. Box 695, La Plata, MD 20646. In mourning at 5 Hurdleford Court (Summit Chase), Baltimore, MD 21209, following interment with a service at 7:30pm on Sunday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019