Rev. H. Thomas Miller, 66, Fulton, was called home Friday morning, September 27, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born in Middletown, Frederick Co. son of the late Harry and Ruth (Normandy) Miller.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 34 years, Rev. Connie S. Miller; three sons: James R. Wilson (Jenifer) of Baltimore, MD; Christopher (Christine) Miller of York, PA and Lewis Miller at home in Fulton; four daughters: Sue-Lee Miller of York, PA; Molly Miller of Columbia, MD; Lien and Carrie Miller at home in Fulton, in addition to two foster sons, Guor Kiir and Deng Atem Bol from South Sudan and a foster daughter, Bridget Bodo from Nigeria. Also part of the family is "adopted" daughter, Kay Santidahananon, from Thailand who was a previous foreign exchange student. In addition, he is also survived by his three sisters, Pat Sexton of Ashville, NC; Susan Miller (Evelyn) Queenstown, MD; and Sandy Link (Frank), Linthicum, MD as well as three grandchildren.
Pastor Tom was a 1970 graduate of Middletown High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of MD, College Park in 1974. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg, in 1979 and was ordained in the Lutheran Church in America (now the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) on July 8, 1979, celebrating his 40th anniversary of ordination this past summer.
His first call was to the Uniontown Lutheran Parish, Uniontown, MD; followed by a call to St. Bartholomew Lutheran/UCC Church, Hanover, PA. He served as interim pastor to Third English Lutheran Church, Baltimore, MD. He was then called as a Mission Developer to Living Water Lutheran Church, Kent Island, MD. In 2003, he and his wife were called as a team to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Laurel, MD, and in 2005 he began a part time call as Chaplain at the Village at Rockville.
Tom loved spending time with his family at home and his families of faith. He was beloved by all for his gentle, kind spirit and patient listening. As the father of children from around the globe, he welcomed all with an open heart.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12 at 11 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Laurel, MD with a lunch hosted by the congregation to follow. Family will be present at 10:00 am to receive condolences. The Revs. Ginny Price and John Sabatelli officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Pastor Tom can be given to Diakon Adoption Services, 836 S. George Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2019