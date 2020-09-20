Harold Thomas Unger, M.D. was born on December 2, 1934 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, and died September 17, 2020. His brother, Daniel Unger, refused to allow the family to call him "Harold" so he went by "Tom." Later, family called him "Granfer," which was his chosen honorific as a grandfather. Tom graduated from Haverford College and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, following which he entered the residency program in the Henry Phipps Psychiatric Clinic. The story is that Tom met his wife, nee Lynn Valentine Morrow, who was an R.N, during a dispute over who should change a diaper during his pediatric rotation. They resolved the dispute, and remained married for 57 years. He practiced psychiatry for 55 years, including a two-year stint as a Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, serving at Walter Reed Hospital during the Vietnam War. Tom loved sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, and he harassed eastern shore waterfowl for many years as an enthusiastic hunter. Mostly, though, he loved his family. He and Lynn established the "River Watch" house on the Choptank River near Easton, MD as a family destination for water sports, crab feasts, parties and reunions, and they held forth there in fine fashion. He is survived by his eldest son, Robert Unger, and his wife Julie Unger, his daughter Catherine Smith and her husband Geoffrey Smith, and his youngest son Andrew Unger and his wife Jeanne Unger. He is also survived by his dearly beloved grandchildren Abigail Unger, Alexandra Unger, her husband Patrick Krouse, Andrea Unger, Walker Smith, and his fiancée Lauren Wilson, Mallory Smith, and Timothy Unger.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 11:30 AM at Lorraine Park Cemetery, 5608 Dogwood Road, Woodlawn, Maryland 21207.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store