Unexpectedly on November 18, 2020 H. VICTOR "VIC" RIEGER, JR.; beloved husband of 61 years to Anne Marie Rieger (nee Orr); loving father of Stephen V. Rieger and Suzanne Rieger; cherished grandfather of Sydney DuVall Kligys.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, November 23 at 11am. Interment the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vic's name to St. Joseph School, 105 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 or visit www.sjpray.org/giving
. A guest book is available at