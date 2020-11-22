1/1
H. Victor Rieger Jr.
Unexpectedly on November 18, 2020 H. VICTOR "VIC" RIEGER, JR.; beloved husband of 61 years to Anne Marie Rieger (nee Orr); loving father of Stephen V. Rieger and Suzanne Rieger; cherished grandfather of Sydney DuVall Kligys.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, November 23 at 11am and will be live streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vic's name to St. Joseph School, 105 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 or visit www.sjpray.org/giving. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
