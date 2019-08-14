|
|
Hall Randolph "Randy" Laye, age 72, of Port Deposit, MD went home to be with the lord surrounded by his family on August 8, 2019. Randy was born in Havre de Grace, MD to the late Stanley Leroy Laye, Sr. and the late Anna Barbara Hall. Randy was the devoted father of Steven Randolph Laye, William Hanson Laye (Michelle), and Robert Franklin Laye (Danielle). Randy lived for his family; including his precious grandchildren Braelyn, Peyton, Weston, Macaylee, and Spencer Laye. They brought him so much happiness throughout his later years. The grandchildren absolutely adored their "Pop Pop." He is also survived by his eldest sister, Barbara Ely, older brother Stanley Leroy Laye, Jr, and younger sisters Leanne Himes, and Donna Sargable. Randy served his country admirably with the United States Navy from 1966-1970 during the Vietnam War. He retired from Cytec Industries after 52 years of service and was heavily involved in the local Union for 40 +plus years. He loyally served as the Union President for 1 term and as Vice President for 25 years for the local 1338. Randy was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, and found much joy in coaching little league for his sons when they were younger. His children will miss him dearly. A viewing will be held on August 14, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Where a funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. Interment will be at the Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019