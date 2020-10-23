Hannah Jane Turner, age 85, of White Hall (Madonna), MD passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home. She was born May 4, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Robert Roy Turner and Ida Juliet Almony Turner.
Following graduation from North Harford High School, Jane worked at and retired from 1st National (M&T) Bank. She was a life time member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and was very active in the church. Jane loved to volunteer at the Harford County Historical Society. Besides gardening, she loved her animals and to be outside feeding the birds.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Juliet Ann Turner Wright; nephews Robert Luther Turner, Mark Timothy Wright and Andrew George Reeves. She was survived by her brother, James Leonard Turner and sister, Mary Ellen Turner Reeves and her husband George; nephews Frank Edward Turner, Robert Bower (Kelly) Reeves, Fred Austin Wright; niece Juliet Reeves (Keith) Bowman; several great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins.
Interment will be private. The family invites you to donate to the charity of your choice
.