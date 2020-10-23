1/1
Hannah Jane Turner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannah Jane Turner, age 85, of White Hall (Madonna), MD passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home. She was born May 4, 1935 in Baltimore, MD to the late Robert Roy Turner and Ida Juliet Almony Turner.

Following graduation from North Harford High School, Jane worked at and retired from 1st National (M&T) Bank. She was a life time member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and was very active in the church. Jane loved to volunteer at the Harford County Historical Society. Besides gardening, she loved her animals and to be outside feeding the birds.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Juliet Ann Turner Wright; nephews Robert Luther Turner, Mark Timothy Wright and Andrew George Reeves. She was survived by her brother, James Leonard Turner and sister, Mary Ellen Turner Reeves and her husband George; nephews Frank Edward Turner, Robert Bower (Kelly) Reeves, Fred Austin Wright; niece Juliet Reeves (Keith) Bowman; several great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins.

Interment will be private. The family invites you to donate to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved