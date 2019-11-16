Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Essex United Methodist Church
524 Maryland Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannah Lowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannah Lowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hannah Lowers Notice
On November 13, 2019 Hannah "Billie" E. Lowers (nee Brawner) devoted wife of the late Logan M. Lowers, Sr.; beloved mother of Logan M. Lowers, Jr. and his wife Libby, and Mel R. Lowers and his wife Crissy. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8.5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will held at the Essex United Methodist Church, 524 Maryland Avenue on Monday at 1 pm. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Sunday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Gardens of Faith.

Contributions may be made to : Essex United Methodist Church, 524 Maryland Ave., Essex, MD 21221
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hannah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -