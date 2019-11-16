|
On November 13, 2019 Hannah "Billie" E. Lowers (nee Brawner) devoted wife of the late Logan M. Lowers, Sr.; beloved mother of Logan M. Lowers, Jr. and his wife Libby, and Mel R. Lowers and his wife Crissy. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8.5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will held at the Essex United Methodist Church, 524 Maryland Avenue on Monday at 1 pm. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Sunday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Gardens of Faith.
Contributions may be made to : Essex United Methodist Church, 524 Maryland Ave., Essex, MD 21221
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019