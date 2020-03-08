Home

Hannah P. Haddaway

Hannah P. Haddaway Notice
On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Hannah Haddaway (nee Phillips) of Glen Arm. Beloved wife of the late Vaden Jones Haddaway, Jr.; devoted mother of Mae E. Haddaway and her husband George Hartley; dear sister of Harold Phillips and his wife Gail; loving grandmother of Max L. Hartley; cherished aunt of James F. Truitt and his wife Dorothy; also survived by her loving cousin Paul Phillips.

A celebration of life will be held at later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
