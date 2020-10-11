On October 9, 2020, Dr. Hans Richard Wilhelmsen, beloved husband of 22 years to Leah Faust Wilhelmsen (nee Gealy); devoted father of Kirsten W. Greenwell and her husband Dr. Robert C. Greenwell, Jr. and Hans R. Wilhelmsen, Jr. and his wife Kristin Wilhelmsen of Phoenix, MD; devoted step father of Ray C. Faust III and his wife Alexandra Faust, of Princeton, NJ and Paul C. Faust of LaFayette, CA; loving grandfather of Dr. Patrick Greenwell and his wife Dr. Ariana Greenwell, Colin Greenwell and his wife Jessie Greenwell, Slater Greenwell, Trey and Cole Wilhelmsen, Ford, Christian, Connor, and Riley Faust.



Dr. Wilhelmsen was born in Tonsberg, Norway and immigrated to the United States after World War II. He arrived in Baltimore with $2.00 in his pocket and worked many different jobs before he was taken under the wing of Mr. Ernest Whitty. He introduced him to the President of Loyola College and was admitted there for study. After finishing Loyola, he entered the Dental School at the University of Maryland. While attending class, he heard a lecture from a prominent plastic surgeon and thought his dental degree would enhance a degree in plastic surgery. He went from the Dental School at Maryland to the Medical School. After receiving his surgical degree, he entered a fellowship in Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. He drilled, filled, and billed as well as working at the shipyard and driving a yellow cab to pay for his schooling. He returned to Baltimore and joined the practice of Dr. Scarborough. He was in private practice in Towson for 40 years and served as Chief of Surgery at St. Joseph, Maryland General, Kernan, and Mercy Hospitals.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, October 15th and Friday, October 16th, from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, on Saturday, October 17th, 11AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to University of Maryland, St. Joseph Hospital or to the Boumi Temple for the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital for Children 5050 King Ave. Rosedale, MD. 21237.



He was loved by his patients and always said it wasn't work but a privilege to help so many.



