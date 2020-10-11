1/1
Dr. Hans Richard Wilhelmsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 9, 2020, Dr. Hans Richard Wilhelmsen, beloved husband of 22 years to Leah Faust Wilhelmsen (nee Gealy); devoted father of Kirsten W. Greenwell and her husband Dr. Robert C. Greenwell, Jr. and Hans R. Wilhelmsen, Jr. and his wife Kristin Wilhelmsen of Phoenix, MD; devoted step father of Ray C. Faust III and his wife Alexandra Faust, of Princeton, NJ and Paul C. Faust of LaFayette, CA; loving grandfather of Dr. Patrick Greenwell and his wife Dr. Ariana Greenwell, Colin Greenwell and his wife Jessie Greenwell, Slater Greenwell, Trey and Cole Wilhelmsen, Ford, Christian, Connor, and Riley Faust.

Dr. Wilhelmsen was born in Tonsberg, Norway and immigrated to the United States after World War II. He arrived in Baltimore with $2.00 in his pocket and worked many different jobs before he was taken under the wing of Mr. Ernest Whitty. He introduced him to the President of Loyola College and was admitted there for study. After finishing Loyola, he entered the Dental School at the University of Maryland. While attending class, he heard a lecture from a prominent plastic surgeon and thought his dental degree would enhance a degree in plastic surgery. He went from the Dental School at Maryland to the Medical School. After receiving his surgical degree, he entered a fellowship in Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. He drilled, filled, and billed as well as working at the shipyard and driving a yellow cab to pay for his schooling. He returned to Baltimore and joined the practice of Dr. Scarborough. He was in private practice in Towson for 40 years and served as Chief of Surgery at St. Joseph, Maryland General, Kernan, and Mercy Hospitals.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, October 15th and Friday, October 16th, from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, on Saturday, October 17th, 11AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to University of Maryland, St. Joseph Hospital or to the Boumi Temple for the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital for Children 5050 King Ave. Rosedale, MD. 21237.

He was loved by his patients and always said it wasn't work but a privilege to help so many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Timonium United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 10, 2020
One of the finest individuals we have ever had the opportunity of knowing and caring about! We wit miss him dearly.
LARRY HAMMERMAN
Friend
October 10, 2020
My sympathy to Dr Wilhelmsen's family. I graduated from MD. Gen. Hosp. School of Nursing & worked there another 38 years so I knew Dr. WILHELMSEN a long time and witnessed his amazing work and great compassion for his patients. He was kind & gentle & perfect in his patient's outcomes. Rest in peace friend, coworker, physician.
Deena Schrauder
October 10, 2020
Condolences to the family of Dr. Hans Wilhemsen. A great physician, teacher, and co-worker to many of the nursing students and graduates of the Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing. We are are forever grateful for our experiences with him. Sad to loose this wonderful man, physician, & friend.
Deena Schrauder, BOD Alumnae Association MGH Schooll of Nursing
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved