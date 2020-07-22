Harold Edward "Butch" Barker, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on July 16, 2020. He was 74. He was born July 6th, 1946 in Havre de Grace, MD, to James Clarence and Effie Pearl Barker.
Mr. Barker is survived by his wife Sharon Barker, daughter Tanya Christley, son-in-law Nathan Christley, grandsons Hunter and Colton Stemple, step-daughters, Janelle Walden, Stephanie "Mandy" White and grandsons Caleb, Levi, Jake and Phillip White, his brother David Barker of Oldsmar, FL, and sister Betty Earls of Havre de Grace, MD. He was also a very special grandfather-figure to both Leo Bitner III and Megan Newill.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Clarence and Effie Pearl Barker, siblings Charlotte Dowden, Helen Logan, Naomi Douglas, Jim Barker.
He was an avid hunter/deer farmer, fisherman, and loved all things outdoors. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 40 years as an Engineering Technician. Harold was loved and adored by everyone he met.
A private family service will be held on a later date.
Mr. Barker's nephew, Mike Boyd, is also battling cancer, therefore, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/yk6h9k-helping-mike
.