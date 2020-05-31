Harold Leonard Blyweiss born April 1st 1940, passed away at his current residence in Pikesville, Maryland on Thursday, May 28th, 2020. Harold is predeceased by his first wife Brenda Blyweiss as well as his parents Eve nee Greenberg and Nathan Blyweiss. He is survived by his second wife Eileen Rock of 9 years. He is remembered by his siblings, Marci Blyweiss Bennett, and Marvin Bennett. As well as his loving children, Sharyn Blyweiss Goldberg, Alan and Christine Blyweiss. Harold is also remembered by his grandchildren; Jeremy Blyweiss, Jennie and Kira Rupert, Erika and Elena Goldberg, and Madison Lynch. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society In Maryland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.