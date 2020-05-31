Harold Blyweiss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Leonard Blyweiss born April 1st 1940, passed away at his current residence in Pikesville, Maryland on Thursday, May 28th, 2020. Harold is predeceased by his first wife Brenda Blyweiss as well as his parents Eve nee Greenberg and Nathan Blyweiss. He is survived by his second wife Eileen Rock of 9 years. He is remembered by his siblings, Marci Blyweiss Bennett, and Marvin Bennett. As well as his loving children, Sharyn Blyweiss Goldberg, Alan and Christine Blyweiss. Harold is also remembered by his grandchildren; Jeremy Blyweiss, Jennie and Kira Rupert, Erika and Elena Goldberg, and Madison Lynch. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society In Maryland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved