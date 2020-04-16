Home

Harold Breslow, of Columbia, MD, passed away on April 14, 2020, at the age of 98. He is survived by his cherished children, Ira (Dorothea) Breslow, Stuart (Roberta) Breslow, and Susan (Eric) Belgraier; sister, Florence Joseph; grandchildren, Jennifer Breslow (Kia Dalili), Derek Breslow, Rachel Breslow (Michael) Gelinas, Michael Breslow (Danielle Sapega), Lauren Belgraier (Aidan) Shaw, and Alyson Belgraier; and great-grandchildren, Bryan and Adam Gelinas, and Arlo Dalili. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Edith Breslow (nee Litsky); and parents, Jenny and Joseph Breslow.

Harold was proud of his career as a pharmaceutical chemist and his service during World War II. Above all, he was devoted to his family and friends. Harold's family wishes to thank everyone for their condolences and support at this time.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Temple Isaiah's Preschool Scholarship Fund, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759. Please have donation cards mailed to Stuart Breslow, at 6452 Sundown Trail, Columbia, MD 21044.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
