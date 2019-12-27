|
|
Harold Bryan Tolley ("Bud"), 86, of Bel Air, Maryland passed peacefully on December 24 after a short illness. Born December 19, 1933, in Paducah, Kentucky, the second son of William Bryan and Mabel Tolley, he lived in Murray, Kentucky, played three sports at Murray High School including the football team that won the state championship in 1951, and earned the distinction Eagle Scout. He went on to Murray State College, now Murray State University, where he was graduated with a bachelor's of science degree in chemistry in 1957 and a master's degree in education. He met his wife, Nancy (nee Cummins) at Murray State and they were married in 1959 after fulfilling his military service at the Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Bud started his professional life in the laboratory but spent much of his career as technical sales representative for Air Products & Chemicals and later Reichhold Chemicals. It was these latter opportunities that led him and his young family to Maryland in 1964. He brought with him his love of team sports and he was longtime youth sports coach in the Bel Air area. His early devotion to University of Kentucky basketball and horseracing remained at the same time he became first a Colts, later Ravens, and Orioles fan. He and his family were members of the Bel Air United Methodist Church.
Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years, their four sons Greg of Joppa, Michael of Dedham, Massachusetts (and his wife Lynne), John of Bel Air (and his wife Sherri), and Jeff of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, and four grandchildren (Trent, Lauren, Sierra, and Gavin). He was predeceased by his son Bryan in 1972 and his daughter-in-law Carla in 2019.
The viewing is on Sunday, December 29, 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland. Funeral service will be at the Bel Air United Methodist Church, Monday, December 30, 10:00 a.m.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019