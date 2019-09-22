Home

St Matthew Presbyterian USA
4001 Bel Pre Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20906
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Harold DeWitt Black


1926 - 2019
Harold DeWitt Black Notice
Harold Dewitt Black passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 93. Mr. Black was well-loved in the community, with broad interests ranging from the natural world and woodworking, to classical music and socioeconomics. Mr. Black was born in Concord, NC on September 2, 1926. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren E. Black, and grandchildren, Evelyn C. Gates and Cameron R. Gates of Highland, Maryland; as well as his sweetheart, Barbara Maloney of Columbia, Maryland. He attended North Carolina State (Mech. E. '50) and Carnegie Tech (M.S. /'51) and served in the U.S. Merchant Marines and Army. After completing doctoral courses in 1957, he joined the JHU/Applied Physics Laboratory. Mr. Black was appointed to the Principal Staff in the Space Department, where he served as Group Supervisor of the Space Analysis and Computation Group, focused on the Transit System. He also taught at the Naval Academy as the Naval Space Command Research Chair, helping develop their Aerospace Engineering curriculum. He is best known technically as the inventor of the "Triad System", an algorithm for determining the orientation of a satellite. An author of >20 applied mathematics publications, he also co-authored a study enabling biologists to track individual hawks on migration, a common practice today. Harold lived 54 years in Highland, MD, in a house that he designed and built with his wife Dorothy (d. 2004). He was a founding member and elder at St. Matthew Presbyterian (4001 Bel Pre Rd, Silver Spring 20906) where memorial services will be held at 2:30 pm on September 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
