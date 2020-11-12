1/
Harold E. Plants
1935 - 2020
Harold E. Plants, formerly of Laurel, MD and Capon Bridge, WV passed away on October 22, 2020.

Harold was born February 26, 1935 in Rayland, OH, the fifth of eight children of the late Archie and Eva Rowan Plants. He graduated from McKinley Vocational High School in Wheeling, WV in 1953.

Harold served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1956. He retired from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in 1992 after 31 years of service as an electrical engineer. In 2006-2007, Harold served as the West Virginia State Commander of the American Legion.

Harold loved spending time with his family, sharing special stories of his youth and life experiences, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing softball, playing the mandolin, woodworking, winemaking, Nationals baseball, and West Virginia University Mountaineers football and basketball.

Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy Ann Wood Plants, daughter LouAnn Crook (Joseph), son Michael E. Plants (Jean) and daughter Deborah J. Sampugna (Joseph), grandchildren Kari Calhoun (Aaron), Kevin Griffith, Katherine Plants (Anthony), Julia Dubyoski (Jamie), Ann Stortz (Martin) and Anthony Sampugna, Alison Lanasa (Marcus), David Crook (Jody) and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
