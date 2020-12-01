1/
Harold E. Resnick
Harold E. Resnick, of Towson, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020, at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gilda Resnick (nee Brodsky); children, David Resnick (Cathy Klema) and Melissa Resnick (Howard Koh); brother, Bernard Resnick; grandchildren, Benjamin Resnick, Melanie Resnick, Joshua Koh and Emily Koh. He was predeceased by his parents, Sara and Louis Resnick.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Edenwald Scholarship Fund, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Harold and Gilda have been dear friends of me and my wife, Marilyn here at Edenwald. I worked closely with Harold in preparing our Sabbath prayer book and helping to lead Edenwald Seder services at Passover. He was the leader at our Country Store and was always full of energy and friendship. We will all miss him.
Jack Kinstlinger
Friend
