Harold E. "Hal" Gamber of Timonium, MD passed away on January 10, 2020 at age 91. Preceded by his dear wife of 64 years, Marian, he was the loving father of Linda Gimourginas (George), Susan Cherry (Greg), and Sally Telmanowski (Fred) and wonderful "Papa" of 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Hal was born in Brownstown, PA and after graduation from Millersville College taught in Lancaster County where he was rooted in the community as a teacher, coach and mentor for 15 years. He then joined Esso Chemical as a corporate trainer, involving assignments in New York, Brussels and London, as well as a move to the Baltimore area. In 1970 he fulfilled a long-standing desire to work in broadcasting when he became an account executive with WBAL Radio, retiring in 1994.
Hal had a love for music since the big-band records of his teens, and he and Marian often traveled to music and dance venues around the country and while visiting Europe. When she passed away, he gathered the strength to keep dancing. In recent years he was an avid fan of local musicians and a presence on the dance scene, while also forming a trivia team and serving on the board of the Towson YMCA where he enjoyed swimming.
Always armed with a joke, Hal was overtly joyful and discreetly worldly, a true extrovert who thrived on forging connections to all who crossed his path. He brought optimism and laughter to his countless friendships, and inspired loved ones with an extraordinary approach to life. His family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from his many friends and acquaintances.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020