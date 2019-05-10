Harold Curtis Gobble of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on May 7, 2019 at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was 73 years old. He was the devoted husband of Malinda "Debbie" Gobble.Mr. Harold was born in Damascus, Virginia to the late Calvin and Margaret (Pryatt) Gobble. He was the loving father of Joseph Gobble (Lisa), Kenneth Gobble (Lynn), Terry Gobble (Shelly), Tony Jennings and Sandra Husfelt. He was the adoring grandfather of eleven and great-grandfather of nine. He was the sibling to Larry Terry, Edith Salac, the late William Gobble, Ronnie Gobble and Peggy Gobble. He is also survived by his beloved dog "Bella."Mr. Harold had retired after many years as a truck driver but continued to work part time at Andrew's Garage. He had also owned a Gulf gas station in Havre de Grace, as well as an Automobile garage in Rising Sun, MD, where he was able to work and restore cars. He was an avid NASCAR fan, with his favorite driver being Martin Truex, Jr. He was an amazing man, devoted and had unconditional love for his family. A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078, where a funeral service will be held at 12 P.M.Friends and family may make contributions to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary