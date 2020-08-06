Harold M. greenhouse (Hal), of Pikesville, MD, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Hal was born in Chicago to Jacob and Fannie (Perlman) Greenhouse, on November 20, 1924. Hal joined the army in 1943 and served in the Normandy, France region on the front lines in World War 2 in 1944 and 1945. He was awarded 7 military metals and was honorably discharged. After the war Hal graduated from Ohio State University with a Master's degree in Inorganic Chemistry. Hal married Rosalyne Joseph in 1948. He pioneered technology designing electronic components and worked for the Bendix Corp. for many years. He was pre-deceased by his wife Rosalyne and son Joel. Hal is survived by his son Jack (and wife Liz), and daughter Vickie (and partner Daniel Tourance), as well as by two granddaughters, Meghan Greenhouse (and husband Cameron Bailey) and Sarah Joy (and partner David Resler). Hal was an avid and accomplished bridge player! There will be a small service for family and a few closest friends due to the pandemic.



