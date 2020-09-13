1/
1936 - 2020
On September 8, 2020, Harold H. Hoffman, Jr. passed away at his home in Lutherville, MD. Harold was born in Hagerstown, MD on Nov. 6, 1936, and was the beloved husband of Patricia O. Hoffman. Mr. Hoffman is survived by his cousin, Jane Lakin Hershey of Williamsport, MD, and her children and grandchildren and by his brother-in-law, Theodore E. Ohler and his wife Mary Christine Ohler of Forest Hill, MD, along with their children and grandchildren. Harold is preceded in death by his father, Harold H. Hoffman, and his mother, Gladys Remsberg Hoffman of Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Hoffman was a proud graduate of Mercersberg Academy in Mercersberg, PA and Davidson College in Davidson, NC. In his youth, he was an avid boater and a lifelong tennis player, played in local tournaments and was a member of the Homeland Racquet Club for many years. He loved history, reading, attending the symphony, in addition to staying abreast of financial trends and global economy. He was a member of the financial industry and lived a successful career as financial investor. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.gilchristcares.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
