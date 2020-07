Harold Harvey Kesselman of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Harold is survived by his wife; Harriet Kesselman (nee Frebowitz); his children Beth (Leo) Newmark, Denise (David) DiCarlo; daughter-in-law Joy Kesselman; his sister Barbara Shull; his grandchildren Danny (Ronit) Newmark, Talia Newmark ( Tzvi Wellish) , Gabriella Newmark, Monterra, Perri, Alye, and Jessica Kesselman; his great granddaughter Rivka "Becky" Newmark. Harold is predeceased by his son Kurt Kesselman and his parents Frank and Bertha Kesselman.A virtual funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 am. The service can be accessed through sollevinson.com . Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Alzheimer's Association , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.