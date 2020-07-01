Harold Harvey Kesselman of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Harold is survived by his wife; Harriet Kesselman (nee Frebowitz); his children Beth (Leo) Newmark, Denise (David) DiCarlo; daughter-in-law Joy Kesselman; his sister Barbara Shull; his grandchildren Danny (Ronit) Newmark, Talia Newmark ( Tzvi Wellish) , Gabriella Newmark, Monterra, Perri, Alye, and Jessica Kesselman; his great granddaughter Rivka "Becky" Newmark. Harold is predeceased by his son Kurt Kesselman and his parents Frank and Bertha Kesselman.
A virtual funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 am. The service can be accessed through sollevinson.com. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
A virtual funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 am. The service can be accessed through sollevinson.com. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.