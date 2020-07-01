Harold Harvey Kesselman
Harold Harvey Kesselman of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Harold is survived by his wife; Harriet Kesselman (nee Frebowitz); his children Beth (Leo) Newmark, Denise (David) DiCarlo; daughter-in-law Joy Kesselman; his sister Barbara Shull; his grandchildren Danny (Ronit) Newmark, Talia Newmark ( Tzvi Wellish) , Gabriella Newmark, Monterra, Perri, Alye, and Jessica Kesselman; his great granddaughter Rivka "Becky" Newmark. Harold is predeceased by his son Kurt Kesselman and his parents Frank and Bertha Kesselman.

A virtual funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 am. The service can be accessed through sollevinson.com. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral
11:30 AM
sollevinson.com
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
