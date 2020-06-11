Harold Jerry Hoffman passed away at home in Cockeysville, MD on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 69. Harold was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Rose and Fred Hoffman and had one sister, the late Hinda Hoffman. He was a longtime resident of the Baltimore area after moving from the DC metro area. Harold enlisted in the Navy in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973. After his time in the service, Harold went back to college and became a Certified Public Accountant. Over the years, Harold became an avid fisherman, and loved taking his two boys with him. Harold is survived by Andrew Hoffman, his wife Erin and their two children, and Jason Hoffman and his wife Crissy. In lieu of flowers, please remember Harold by making a donation in his name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or www.cbf.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.