Harold Hughes

Harold Hughes Notice
On September 2, 2019, Harold "Lee" L. Hughes, of Columbia, beloved husband of Viola (Harris) Hughes, cherished father of Kim Kahl and her fiancé Michael McDonnell, Keri Stone and her husband Steve, and Kris Boris, dear grandfather of Alexis Kahl, Brennan Kahl, Samuel Kahl, Michael Kahl, Zachary Stone and his wife Claire, Collin Stone and his wife Hannah, Emma Boris, and Maxwell Boris.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations in Mr. Hughes name may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
