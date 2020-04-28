|
Dr. Harold I. Glazer, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 27, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Glazer (nee Isner); children, Janice (Eli) Friedman, Edward (Miriam) Glazer, Lisa (Yosef) Isenberg, Julie (Raphael) Rosenblum and Elisheva (Shlomo) Pancer; brother, Milton (Sandi) Glazer; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Lewis Glazer.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
