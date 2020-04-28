Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Glazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Harold I. Glazer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Harold I. Glazer Notice
Dr. Harold I. Glazer, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 27, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Glazer (nee Isner); children, Janice (Eli) Friedman, Edward (Miriam) Glazer, Lisa (Yosef) Isenberg, Julie (Raphael) Rosenblum and Elisheva (Shlomo) Pancer; brother, Milton (Sandi) Glazer; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Lewis Glazer.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -