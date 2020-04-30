|
|
On April 28, 2020, Harold Lipsicas passed away at the age of 66. Harold, or "H" as he was known to his friends, was an avid sports fan, lover of rock music, chicken wings, card games, and Jerry Seinfeld. He had a kind heart, and was beloved by all who knew him. His children, who he loved dearly, could not go anywhere with him without being stopped by at least one member of the community stopping to chat with H. He was an active member of the Baltimore Jewish community and loved going to temple, which he called his "therapy." He fought a brave, and mercifully short battle with ALS, but was glad to have gotten to see recent championships by both the Capitals and the Ravens.
Harold is survived by his children, Deidre Lipsicas and David Lipsicas, a sister, Alexis Underwood, his former wife and best friend, Susan Wendel Brody, his former mother-in-law, Rose Wendel, and his nephew, Craig Underwood. He is predeceased by his daughter Hillary Lipsicas, and his parents, Cantor Hillel Lipsicas and Charlotte Lipsicas.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020