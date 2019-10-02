|
|
On September 29, 2019, Harold M. Paris, age 84, passed away. Mr. Paris is predeceased by his wife Gilda Toby Paris (nee Goodman), a son, Michael N. Paris, a sister, Hilda Gambel, and parents, David and Esther Paris, and survived by his children, Jeffrey Craig Paris (friend, Leslie London) and Steven Brett (Debra) Paris, grandchildren, Matthew Cody Paris and Gregory Dylan Paris, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am. Interment Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 316 Kearney Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday morning.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019