Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Paris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold M. Paris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold M. Paris Notice
On September 29, 2019, Harold M. Paris, age 84, passed away. Mr. Paris is predeceased by his wife Gilda Toby Paris (nee Goodman), a son, Michael N. Paris, a sister, Hilda Gambel, and parents, David and Esther Paris, and survived by his children, Jeffrey Craig Paris (friend, Leslie London) and Steven Brett (Debra) Paris, grandchildren, Matthew Cody Paris and Gregory Dylan Paris, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am. Interment Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 316 Kearney Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Friday morning.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now