Harold Saxton
1930 - 2020
Harold A. Saxton, 90, died May 18, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice after a short illness. His funeral service will be held Thursday at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand, Florida. Harold was born on January 31, 1930 in Baltimore, MD to Harold and Azile Saxton. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1947. He married Helen Dickson on September 11, 1952. They raised 3 children who went on the have 10 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren. Harold was a member of the Palestine Lodge No. 189 for 44 years & Honorary Perpetual Member of St. Johns Lodge No. 37. Harold moved to DeLand, Florida in 1997. He is survived by his wife, Helen of 68 years, and his children Darrell (Suzanne), Cheryl (Woody), Michael (Ileen) and adopted son Scotty. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriner Children's Hospital.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
