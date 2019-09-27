|
|
Harold "Smitty" Smith of Aberdeen died Monday, September 23 at the University of Maryland surrounded by his family. He was 79.
Born in Okmulgee, OK he was the son of the late Almerine and Bessie (Hodge) Smith and husband of over 50 years of the late Brigitte Bianca Smith who died in 2012.
Ret. MSG Smith served his country honorably for over 30 years in the US Army, having proudly served during the Vietnam War. After his military retirement he continued to serve his country again, retiring as the Sports Director at APG, where he was involved with a lot of programs that were brought to APG including the miniature golf course, batting cages, go cart track, boxing smokers, wrestling and the many concerts. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, basketball, boxing, playing cards and betting on the horses as well as watching westerns, Sanford and Son, listening to the oldies and drinking coffee. He would not been seen anywhere without his sunshine's of his life, his grand twins.
He is survived by his only child and caregiver family, Mike Smith and his wife Shelly of Aberdeen and his twin grandchildren, Michael Justin and Michelle Justine Smith. His family was his sole caretakers since he became a quadroplegic. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by his brother Bobby Smith.
A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, September 27 from 4-7pm at Ruggles Golf Course at APG. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
The family would like to thank Davita Bel Air Dialysis Center, Bayada Home Health Care, VA Home Base Primary Care Program and Hart to Heart Ambulance Service for their dedication to Smitty during the past several years.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019