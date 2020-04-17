Home

Harold Trippe passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 101. He is survived by his wife, Faye Trippe (nee Missler); children Robin (Michael) Fried; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Fried, Trippe (Adeena) Fried; great-grandchildren, Hailey Fried, Logan Fried, Joseph Fried; step-children, Lloyd (Felicity) Missler, Robin Schneider (Robert Kozak), Syndy (Jeffrey) Gaber, and Risa Gottlieb; grandchildren, Melanie (Ryan) Blackwell, Corey Gaber (Liza Casey), Bradley Gaber, Adam Gottlieb (Ashley Murgatroyd) Julie Gottlieb, Lindsey Schneider, and Ross Schneider (fiancee Nikki Yanok); great-grandchildren, Eli Blackwell. Harold was predeceased by his first wife, Minna Trippe, and parents, Joseph and Ida Trippe.

Funeral services are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
