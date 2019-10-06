|
|
On October 1, 2019, HAROLD VICTOR 'VIC' SCHARF, beloved husband of Darla Scharf (née Harrison); devoted father of Mary Yarko (Tom) and Susan Boettger (Jonathan Harris); loving grandfather of Corey Yarko, Oliver Boettger, Melody Boettger, and Charlotte Harris. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive visitors on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FUNERAL HOME in Ellicott City, MD. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11am with interment following at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be made online at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019