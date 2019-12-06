Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
King Solomon Cemetery
Clifton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Weinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Weinstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Weinstein Notice
Harold Weinstein, On Wednesday, December 4,2019, loving husband, father and

grandfather passed away.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Renee, survived by loving wife Helen,children Dr. Craig (Kate) Weinstein, Jill (Jean-Cyril) Walker, David (Felicia) Braunstein, Neil (Illice) Braunstein, grandchildren Shayna Braunstein, Skyler Braunstein, Lilly and Liam Weinstein and siblings Larry (Judy) and Carol(Steve)Rosen.

Funeral will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11 AM at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -