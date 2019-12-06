|
Harold Weinstein, On Wednesday, December 4,2019, loving husband, father and
grandfather passed away.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Renee, survived by loving wife Helen,children Dr. Craig (Kate) Weinstein, Jill (Jean-Cyril) Walker, David (Felicia) Braunstein, Neil (Illice) Braunstein, grandchildren Shayna Braunstein, Skyler Braunstein, Lilly and Liam Weinstein and siblings Larry (Judy) and Carol(Steve)Rosen.
Funeral will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11 AM at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019