Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Weiss Notice
Harold Weiss, of Baltimore, MD, passed away November 19, 2019 at the age of 99. He is survived by children, Sherri (Stuart) Fox, and Neal Weiss, grandchildren, Stephen Shapiro and Matthew Fox. Mr. Weiss was predeceased by his loving wife Mildred "Mickey" Weiss (nee Kessler) and brother, Aaron Wishinares.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, November 21, at 1 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3902 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Through Sunday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -