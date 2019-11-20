|
|
Harold Weiss, of Baltimore, MD, passed away November 19, 2019 at the age of 99. He is survived by children, Sherri (Stuart) Fox, and Neal Weiss, grandchildren, Stephen Shapiro and Matthew Fox. Mr. Weiss was predeceased by his loving wife Mildred "Mickey" Weiss (nee Kessler) and brother, Aaron Wishinares.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, November 21, at 1 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3902 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Through Sunday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019